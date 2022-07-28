75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term

Three-quarters of Democrats want the Democratic Party to choose a different candidate in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. Almost a quarter of them do not believe that President Joe Biden will be able to win the upcoming elections.

A CNN poll showed that 32% of Democrats do not want Biden to be re-elected president. Another 24% said they did not believe he could defeat the Republican nominee in 2024, while 19% cited other reasons for their disagreement with the current head of state. Antipathy towards Biden is especially strong among Democrats under 45, 82% of whom do not want him to run for a second term.

The president's performance isn't much better among older Democrats, with just 31% of those 45 and older declaring their support for Biden.

Earlier this year, the same poll showed that Democrats were largely divided on the prospect of a presidential re-election, with 45% saying they wanted Biden to run again and 51% saying they didn't.