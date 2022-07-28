News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term
75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Three-quarters of Democrats want the Democratic Party to choose a different candidate in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. Almost a quarter of them do not believe that President Joe Biden will be able to win the upcoming elections.

A CNN poll showed that 32% of Democrats do not want Biden to be re-elected president. Another 24% said they did not believe he could defeat the Republican nominee in 2024, while 19% cited other reasons for their disagreement with the current head of state. Antipathy towards Biden is especially strong among Democrats under 45, 82% of whom do not want him to run for a second term.

The president's performance isn't much better among older Democrats, with just 31% of those 45 and older declaring their support for Biden.

Earlier this year, the same poll showed that Democrats were largely divided on the prospect of a presidential re-election, with 45% saying they wanted Biden to run again and 51% saying they didn't.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos