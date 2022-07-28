Trump plans to sue CNN

Former US President Donald Trump plans to file a lawsuit against CNN for defamation since his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC on Wednesday.

“I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election,” the 45th president added. “I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

A 282-page letter from Trump's lawyers to CNN executives calls for the retraction or correction of numerous on-air statements and published stories about Trump that lawyers say are false and defamatory.