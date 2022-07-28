US needs to modernize its nuclear systems to counter possible external threats

The US needs to continue to modernize its nuclear command and control system to combat potential espionage by foreign companies. This was stated by the head of the US Strategic Command, Charles Richard, Reuters reported.

So he commented on publications that the US Department of Commerce is investigating a national security threat posed by Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer Huawei, amid concerns that Huawei installations can collect confidential information about nuclear facilities and transmit it to Beijing.

In April 2021, Huawei was sued by the Department of Commerce to learn about the company's policy regarding the sharing of data with foreign parties that its equipment may collect from mobile phones, including messages and location data.

Huawei has long been plagued by US government allegations that it may be spying on US customers, although Washington has not actually provided evidence of this.