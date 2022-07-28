Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan on Wednesday visited the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences and met with the rector of the university, Christina Koulouri, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors underscored the further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the higher educational institutions of Armenia and Greece, and discussed the prospects of holding joint events in this regard.
Also, Ambassador Mkrtchyan donated a number of books on the Armenian Genocide as well as the history and literature of the Armenian people to the library of the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences.