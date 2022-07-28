News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education
Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan on Wednesday visited the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences and met with the rector of the university, Christina Koulouri, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors underscored the further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the higher educational institutions of Armenia and Greece, and discussed the prospects of holding joint events in this regard.

Also, Ambassador Mkrtchyan donated a number of books on the Armenian Genocide as well as the history and literature of the Armenian people to the library of the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos