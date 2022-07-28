5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia

Armenia to establish 5 to 8 state-funded universities

Montenegrin authorities freeze property of 2 Russian citizens

Iran ambassador to Armenia to have new residence in Yerevan

Hungary doesn't intend to share gas

Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages

New York Times columnist: Joe Biden is a 'failing president'

Trump plans to sue CNN

Armenia to get $120M grant from US to strengthen democracy, economic stability

Bianet: Kars residents want to open Armenian-Turkish border checkpoints

Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education

Meta reports 1st quarterly revenue decline

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party

Kim Jong-un: Pyongyang fully prepared for any military confrontation with US

Pentagon official doesn't rule out major incident in South China Sea amid China's behavior

US boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5

75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term

Newspaper: Armenia judicial system is split into two parts

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's words in 2014 come true

Blinken plans to talk to Lavrov

Fed raises base discount rate by 0.75 percentage points

McDonald's raises price of UK cheeseburger for 1st time in 14 years

Toyota and Suzuki to partially close production in Pakistan

Cuts in Russian gas supplies to Europe spark panic on both sides of Atlantic

U.S. believes resumption of nuclear deal with Iran in near future is 'highly unlikely'

Poland buys almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea

Tragic incident in Yerevan: 13-year-old boy electrocuted by coffee machine dies

German government approves delivery of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine

Financial Times: Germany is rethinking its plan to phase out nuclear power due to the risk of a winter crisis

Iran: Spies recruited by Israel were planning to blow up country's defense industry center

Latvia wants to buy HIMARS missile systems

Avetik Chalabyan is released

Czech government backs plan to protect Slovak airspace

Greece and Saudi Arabia ink deal to lay submarine data cable

Hundreds of protesters burst into green zone in central Baghdad and storm parliament building

U.S. Ambassador: United States reiterates its readiness to continue working with Russia in OSCE MG format

French lawmakers approve new purchasing power package

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office takes up defaming Azerbaijani army articles in media and social networks

Macron calls Russia one of last imperial colonial powers

G7 countries intend to introduce mechanism to limit prices for Russian oil exports by December 5

Thief-in-law Arsen Yerevansky at large

Ivanishvili: Certain forces actively tried to draw Georgia into war

IMF downgrades global growth forecast again

In favor of Turkey: UN General Assembly President deletes Twitter post about visit to Tsitsernakaberd

Iraqi parliament considers passing law on withdrawal of Turkish troops

Italy may face potential gas supply crisis at end of coming winter

British American Tobacco half-year profit fell by 25% due to exit from Russian market

Turkish body found in Urban Logistic Services yard

JP Morgan predicts recession in eurozone as gas crisis approaches

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

Water saving mode introduced in Moldova due to drought

Naira Hovsepyan elected judge of Supreme Judicial Council

Bulgaria faces new parliamentary elections

Russia is not against involvement of extra-regional players in normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Mikayel Badalyan

Iran receives about $4 billion from gas exports from March to July 2022

Large-scale construction underway at new settlement being established in Artsakh

Russia MFA: Ukraine is deliberately leading to man-made disaster by its attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister discusses Karabakh settlement prospects with UN GA President

Armenian President reminds UN General Assembly chief of Armenian captives held in Baku

General Prosecutor's Office to confiscate $7.3 million worth of property and money from Manvel Grigoryan's heirs

President of Kazakhstan offers Georgia gateway to Central Asia

Parliament deputy speaker briefs EU envoy on current state of Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Adviser to Musavat party chairman arrested in Azerbaijan

Eurasianet: Aliyevs strengthen control over Azerbaijan's central bank

Official: Armenian pension funds' yields fell by 8% in second quarter

South Korean PM recommends president to pardon Samsung Electronics vice president

UN General Assembly president visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Former mayor of Armenia’s Kapan city dies

Azerbaijan schools to teach ‘General Turkic History’ subject

Kremlin on meeting between Putin and Erdogan in Sochi

Armlur.am: Thief-in-law Arsen Yerevansky detained

Borrell proposes new draft text for Iranian deal revival

Ex-finance minister: 11.8% growth in Armenia economic activity has significant risks

Nord Stream supplies reduced to 20% of capacity announced by Gazprom

Political scientist: Armenia-Turkey border will not be opened until substantive, political part of issue is resolved

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member: Percentage of arrests has dropped very drastically

Turkey to resume natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean in August

Russia and Iran to create interbank payment system similar to SWIFT

Turkey intends to extend gas contracts with Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran

Iran supports Azerbaijan's application to join D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization

Armenia General Assembly of Judges meeting kicks off

State Department: US ready to provide assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan in whichever format

German FM announces possibility of deploying German troops in Slovakia on a long-term basis

Armenia Deputy PM Matevosyan receives AMD technology company vice presidents

Massive earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 4 people

Japanese, Indonesian and US ground forces to conduct Garuda Shield exercises

Boris Johnson to become next NATO chief?

FM Mirzoyan attends meeting dedicated to Armenian-Czech relations

Final public discussion to be held on extending Armenia’s Meghrasar gold mine operations for nearly 7 years

US Senate calls for sanctions on China's purchases of oil and other energy products from Russia

Singapore extends stay permit for fugitive ex-president of Sri Lanka for another 14 days

Deputy PM adviser: €14.2M transferred to Armenia state budget within framework of grant programs with EU

Several other Armenia ministries, Police now connected to Authorization Documents online system

Armenia ombudsperson representatives continue their monitoring visits in Tavush Province (PHOTOS)

Oil prices stabilize

Lufthansa ground staff on strike: over 1,000 flights canceled

Czech Rep. Senate speaker to Armenia FM: International law, Geneva Conventions’ provisions must be adhered to

US, Turkey defense chiefs discuss export of grain from Ukraine, supply of F-16s

Iran to overhaul and maintain Russian aircraft