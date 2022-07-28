Armenia to establish 5 to 8 state-funded universities

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government approved the draft law on approving the state program for the development of education in Armenia until 2030.
Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Artur Martirosyan presented this program, and noted that the following three strategic directions have been defined for the final goal of this program: formation of a universal, inclusive, learner-centered educational environment in the entire territory of Armenia; increasing the efficiency of education; and internationalization and export of educational services and products.
"All children entering school and at least 95 percent of 3-5 year olds will be included in preschool programs for at least one year. (...) in 2030, 90 percent of graduates will work according to their profession after graduating from school, college or university," he said, in particular.
The deputy minister added that with this program, 5 to 8 state-funded universities will be created in Armenia; but he did not rule out the possibility of paid education.
"The creation of an academic city is planned as a set of campus clusters providing a modern educational environment for quality higher education and research," he added.
Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, in turn, said that this program is quite extensive.
"In the near future, we will send the program to the National Assembly, and we will have the opportunity to continue discussions," he said.