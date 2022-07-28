Iran ambassador to Armenia to have new residence in Yerevan

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government made a decision to grant permission to Iran to acquire a plot of land in Armenia.

In the explanation of the respective decision, it is noted that the embassy of Iran in Armenia petitioned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia with a request to be permitted to acquire a residential house in Yerevan in accordance with the law, and in order to locate there the residence of the ambassador of Iran to Armenia.

The petition also stated that, therefore, it was necessary to declare null and void the Armenian government's 2016 decision to grant permission to Iran to acquire a plot of land in Armenia.

According to the Civil Code of Armenia, the owner of a plot of land also acquires the right of ownership of the buildings, constructions, and other immovable property built on this plot of land.

And based on the abovementioned, the MFA of Armenia considers it appropriate to allow Iran to acquire a plot of land in Armenia.