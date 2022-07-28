News
Armenia to get $120M grant from US to strengthen democracy, economic stability
At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government approved the draft decree of the President of Armenia on the approval of a grant agreement between Armenia and the US for development cooperation

In the explanation of the respective decision, it is noted that the purpose of this agreement signed between the Armenian government of and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on June 29 is to assist Armenia in the process of reforms aimed at strengthening democracy and economic stability in the country.

The USAID's total planned contribution to these goals is $120 million, which will be allocated in installments: $68,565,000 for promoting democracy, and $51,435,000 for improving economic security.
