News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia
5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Thursday's cabinet meeting of the government, a decision was made to redistribute the capital expenditures of the 2022 state budget and allocate 851 million drams (approx. US$2.1 million) to the Ministry of Health for the construction and reconstruction of several medical facilities in Armenia.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said that this amount will be directed to the reconstruction and construction of five medical centers, as well as to the preparation of a package of project-precalculation documents for the construction of one hospital.

"All [these] medical centers will be equipped with necessary new equipment and property," Avanesyan added.

She noted that the number of medical centers under construction and reconstruction in Armenia will now become 13, of which two are national and 11 are provincial hospitals.

"By the end of the year, we will also have the complete packages of project-precalculation documents for six more medical organizations, and we will try to start the construction and reconstruction works of a part of them this year," the health minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos