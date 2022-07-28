5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia

At Thursday's cabinet meeting of the government, a decision was made to redistribute the capital expenditures of the 2022 state budget and allocate 851 million drams (approx. US$2.1 million) to the Ministry of Health for the construction and reconstruction of several medical facilities in Armenia.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said that this amount will be directed to the reconstruction and construction of five medical centers, as well as to the preparation of a package of project-precalculation documents for the construction of one hospital.

"All [these] medical centers will be equipped with necessary new equipment and property," Avanesyan added.

She noted that the number of medical centers under construction and reconstruction in Armenia will now become 13, of which two are national and 11 are provincial hospitals.

"By the end of the year, we will also have the complete packages of project-precalculation documents for six more medical organizations, and we will try to start the construction and reconstruction works of a part of them this year," the health minister added.