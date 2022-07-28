Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Thursday, the Artsakh Police informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Martuni regional department of the Artsakh Police reported that around 11:45am, the Azerbaijanis fired intensively for about 20 minutes—and from various firearms—in the direction of the aforementioned rural communities.
There are no casualties or injuries.
The law enforcement agencies of Artsakh are carrying out respective inspections with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.