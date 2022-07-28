News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages
Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened irregular fire toward Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Thursday, the Artsakh Police informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Martuni regional department of the Artsakh Police reported that around 11:45am, the Azerbaijanis fired intensively for about 20 minutes—and from various firearms—in the direction of the aforementioned rural communities.

There are no casualties or injuries.

The law enforcement agencies of Artsakh are carrying out respective inspections with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos