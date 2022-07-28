News
Thursday
July 28
News
Thursday
July 28
Montenegrin authorities freeze property of 2 Russian citizens
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro said that the authorities have frozen the property of two Russian citizens in accordance with EU sanctions against Russia, reports BIRN.

The Property Authority of Montenegro has blocked the property of an unnamed Russian citizen in Zabljak and Russian politician Marat Bashirov in the coastal resort of Budva.

One Russian citizen complained to the Administrative Court about the decision of the Property Department, so at present we cannot publish his name, the Property Department said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
