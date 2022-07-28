Armenia justice minister: Authorities have nothing to do with opposition members’ release from arrest

Just as the authorities had nothing to do with the arrest of the opposition members, they have nothing to do with their release from arrest. The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, announced this at Thursday’s press briefing in the government

"All these questions should be addressed to the judicial power, lawyers, judges, prosecutors. We can only happily record that in any case, commuting arrest as a preventive measure with bail or in another form is welcome," the minister added.

He said they are happy that people are being released from custody in Armenia, and as a result, the countries penitentiaries are holding fewer inmates.