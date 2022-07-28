Displaced Artsakh residents stage protest outside Armenia government building

At the last assembly, we had stated our four demands. Levon Hayryan, Chairman of "For Hadrut" NGO, told reporters this during Thursday’s protest by a group of displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

"Those four demands are the Armenian status of Artsakh, as the Armenian status of Artsakh is needed by all Armenians. The second demand is the clarification of the refugee status. We had expressed our demands at the last assembly," he said.

These displaced Artsakh residents continue to demand that the Armenian government grant them refugee status.

"The third issue is to build a collective community for us refugees in the territory of Armenia. If these communities are not built, it will become clear that the goal of the government will not be to return the displaced Artsakh people to Artsakh in the future. And the fourth is to provide social support—which seems to be successful," Hayryan added.