Armenia justice minister: There were no major complaints on Armen Grigoryan's health to review his preventive measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, on Thursday reflected on imprisoned film producer Armen Grigoryan’s recent death in the courtroom during his trial.

"In this case, we have publicized that there was not even one medical problem in the correctional facility that was not resolved on the spot. There were no major problems, no major complaints to review the preventive measure [against him]," Andreasyan announced at the press briefing in the government.

As for all other prisoners in Armenia who have health problems, justice the minister said that they are doing everything to ensure that no incarcerated person has a health issue.

"We really care about them," assured Andreasyan.

He emphasized that any aforesaid such tragedy should be an impetus for all agencies, including the courts, to look even more carefully when there are complaints from imprisoned persons.

"I hope that individual people will not manipulate or abuse any incident, any tragedy, in order to try to evade justice under the name of false health problems. This is a balancing issue, we are working", the minister added.
