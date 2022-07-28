Armenia political party leader’s father, 86, goes missing

Starting from 7am on Wednesday, the Ijevan detachment of the Rescue Service, and the community police and criminal investigation departments of the Ijevan police precinct are conducting a search in the forests nearby to Achajur village of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
One day ago, the police received a call by a resident of the aforementioned village, who reported that his father Grisha Kokobelyan, 86, had left the house but not returned.
At 9pm, search operations were stopped due to darkness and difficult terrain.
The search resumed early Thursday morning.
Grisha Kokobelyan is the father Khachatur Kokobelyan, Chairman of "Free Democrats" Party of Armenia.
And today, the Investigative Committee launched proceedings regarding the disappearance of Grisha Kokobelyan.
Khachatur Kokobelyan's relatives and fellow villagers are also participating in the search.