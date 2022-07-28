Armenia political party leader’s father, 86, goes missing

Cyprus is waiting for new increase in electricity bills

Bloomberg: The strong dollar is wreaking havoc globally

Lightning kills 50 people in Indian state in a week

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani units shell villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka for twenty minutes

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits N-th military unit

US aircraft carrier and its strike group headed to the South Sea Sea as tensions escalate with China

Russia and China FMs discuss situation in Ukraine in Tashkent

Turkey FM announces Erdogan's visit to Tbilisi

PM: Armenia attaches importance to development of friendly relations with Peru

Georgian TV channel reports unmanageable situation on both sides of Georgian-Russian border

Feeling like a star: the glamor and glitz of Hollywood vibes in the heart of Dubai

Doubts grow over Turkey's claim to have discovered huge deposit of rare earth elements

Dollar, euro still losing value in Armenia

Imposing embargo on Russian gas is impossible, Austria's chancellor says

Armenia justice minister: Authorities have nothing to do with opposition members’ release from arrest

Japanese military to take part in military exercises Garuda Shield for the first time

Armenia government approves Person’s Functionality Assessment Procedure draft

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh

Berlin is struggling to fulfill the promise to send Ukraine old tanks

Seoul calls for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang

Armenia Investigative Committee has new division

Armenia justice minister: There were no major complaints on Armen Grigoryan's health to review his preventive measure

US Air Force sends F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire on Wednesday, Thursday

US needs to modernize its nuclear systems to counter possible external threats

Iran to begin construction of research reactor in Isfahan in coming weeks

Quake hits Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone, also felt in Armenia

5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia

Armenia political party leader’s father, 86, goes missing

Armenia to establish 5 to 8 state-funded universities

Displaced Artsakh residents stage protest outside Armenia government building

Montenegrin authorities freeze property of 2 Russian citizens

Iran ambassador to Armenia to have new residence in Yerevan

Hungary doesn't intend to share gas

Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages

New York Times columnist: Joe Biden is a 'failing president'

Trump plans to sue CNN

Armenia to get $120M grant from US to strengthen democracy, economic stability

Bianet: Kars residents want to open Armenian-Turkish border checkpoints

Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education

Meta reports 1st quarterly revenue decline

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party

Kim Jong-un: Pyongyang fully prepared for any military confrontation with US

Pentagon official doesn't rule out major incident in South China Sea amid China's behavior

US boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5

75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term

Newspaper: Armenia judicial system is split into two parts

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's words in 2014 come true

Blinken plans to talk to Lavrov

Fed raises base discount rate by 0.75 percentage points

McDonald's raises price of UK cheeseburger for 1st time in 14 years

Toyota and Suzuki to partially close production in Pakistan

Cuts in Russian gas supplies to Europe spark panic on both sides of Atlantic

U.S. believes resumption of nuclear deal with Iran in near future is 'highly unlikely'

Poland buys almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea

Tragic incident in Yerevan: 13-year-old boy electrocuted by coffee machine dies

German government approves delivery of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine

Financial Times: Germany is rethinking its plan to phase out nuclear power due to the risk of a winter crisis

Iran: Spies recruited by Israel were planning to blow up country's defense industry center

Latvia wants to buy HIMARS missile systems

Avetik Chalabyan is released

Czech government backs plan to protect Slovak airspace

Greece and Saudi Arabia ink deal to lay submarine data cable

Hundreds of protesters burst into green zone in central Baghdad and storm parliament building

U.S. Ambassador: United States reiterates its readiness to continue working with Russia in OSCE MG format

French lawmakers approve new purchasing power package

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office takes up defaming Azerbaijani army articles in media and social networks

Macron calls Russia one of last imperial colonial powers

G7 countries intend to introduce mechanism to limit prices for Russian oil exports by December 5

Thief-in-law Arsen Yerevansky at large

Ivanishvili: Certain forces actively tried to draw Georgia into war

IMF downgrades global growth forecast again

In favor of Turkey: UN General Assembly President deletes Twitter post about visit to Tsitsernakaberd

Iraqi parliament considers passing law on withdrawal of Turkish troops

Italy may face potential gas supply crisis at end of coming winter

British American Tobacco half-year profit fell by 25% due to exit from Russian market

Turkish body found in Urban Logistic Services yard

JP Morgan predicts recession in eurozone as gas crisis approaches

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

Water saving mode introduced in Moldova due to drought

Naira Hovsepyan elected judge of Supreme Judicial Council

Bulgaria faces new parliamentary elections

Russia is not against involvement of extra-regional players in normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Mikayel Badalyan

Iran receives about $4 billion from gas exports from March to July 2022

Large-scale construction underway at new settlement being established in Artsakh

Russia MFA: Ukraine is deliberately leading to man-made disaster by its attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister discusses Karabakh settlement prospects with UN GA President

Armenian President reminds UN General Assembly chief of Armenian captives held in Baku

General Prosecutor's Office to confiscate $7.3 million worth of property and money from Manvel Grigoryan's heirs

President of Kazakhstan offers Georgia gateway to Central Asia

Parliament deputy speaker briefs EU envoy on current state of Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Adviser to Musavat party chairman arrested in Azerbaijan

Eurasianet: Aliyevs strengthen control over Azerbaijan's central bank

Official: Armenian pension funds' yields fell by 8% in second quarter

South Korean PM recommends president to pardon Samsung Electronics vice president

UN General Assembly president visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Former mayor of Armenia’s Kapan city dies

Azerbaijan schools to teach ‘General Turkic History’ subject