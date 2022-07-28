Iran to begin construction of research reactor in Isfahan in coming weeks

Iran will begin construction of a research reactor in Isfahan in the coming weeks. This was stated by the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, Mehr reported.

According to him, it is planned to build research reactors and a reactor on which it will be possible to test fuel for other reactors. After the research, the construction of a research reactor at the Isfahan nuclear facility will begin in the very near future.

He noted that during these years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fully cooperated with the IAEA inspectors in such a way that all of Iran's nuclear activities are carried out under the strict control of the organization's experts. Therefore, these false accusations against Iran that it is developing nuclear activities for non-peaceful purposes are unfounded.

He said that IAEA inspectors continue to monitor all nuclear activity in the country and closely oversee safeguards.

According to him, Iran is developing its nuclear programs in order to increase the capacity of power plants to generate electricity, as well as the production of stable nuclear electricity equal to 1,000 MW.