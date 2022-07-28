Armenia Investigative Committee has new division

According to an order by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, a department of investigation of torture and misuse or abuse of authority by officials—and by using violence—has been established at the Investigative Committee.

The establishment of this new unit is due to the fact that the investigation of relevant criminal cases is entrusted to the Investigative Committee, the latter informs.

In the cases of aforesaid crimes, the criminal proceedings currently at various departments will now be centralized at this newly created department.