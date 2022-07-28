Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire on Wednesday, Thursday

On Wednesday and Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire by opening fire—from firearms of various calibers—toward the Artsakh Defense Army combat positions located in the Tonashen and Karmir Shuka, Taghavard sector, respectively.
There are no casualties or injuries from the Armenian side as a result of these ceasefire violations, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The leadership of the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh has been informed about these incidents.