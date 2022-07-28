Armenia government approves Person’s Functionality Assessment Procedure draft

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the procedure, standards, and tools for assessing the functionality of a person.

Accordingly, it is planned to introduce in Armenia a framework for multifaceted assessment of a person's functionality and disability—and based on the principles and approaches of the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) of the World Health Organization.

In the explanation of the aforesaid decision, it is noted that the current disability assessment criteria in Armenia do not provide an opportunity to more comprehensively assess a person's functionality problems, and therefore the Person’s Functionality Assessment Procedure draft was introduced.

In this connection, it is recommended to introduce a structure classifying functionality limitations instead of disability groups.