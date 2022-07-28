Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh

Within the framework of their working visit to Artsakh opposition deputies Taron Margaryan and Tigran Abrahamyan met with representatives of three opposition forces of the Armenian Parliament: the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Justice parties and the Artsakh Democratic Party.
During the meeting issues related to the problems of Artsakh, security threats, cooperation between the opposition forces of Armenia and Artsakh were discussed.
The parties highlighted the importance of coordinating positions on priority issues for Armenia and Artsakh.