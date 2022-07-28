News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
406.69
EUR
412.14
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.69
EUR
412.14
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh
Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of their working visit to Artsakh opposition deputies Taron Margaryan and Tigran Abrahamyan met with representatives of three opposition forces of the Armenian Parliament: the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Justice parties and the Artsakh Democratic Party.

During the meeting issues related to the problems of Artsakh, security threats, cooperation between the opposition forces of Armenia and Artsakh were discussed.

The parties highlighted the importance of coordinating positions on priority issues for Armenia and Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos