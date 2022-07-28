News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
406.69
EUR
412.14
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.69
EUR
412.14
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
PM: Armenia attaches importance to development of friendly relations with Peru
PM: Armenia attaches importance to development of friendly relations with Peru
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to President Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones of Peru on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary. The message reads as follows, in particular:

"Armenia attaches importance to the development and strengthening of friendly relations with Peru in both bilateral and multilateral formats. I believe that due to joint efforts, we can develop a more ambitious and substantive agenda for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos