Russia's international reserves up by $1.7 billion over the week

The volume of Russia's international reserves amounted to $567 billion as of July 22. They rose 0.3%, or $1.7 billion in a week. The Central Bank explained the dynamics of positive revaluation, Kommersant reported.
About half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves are frozen due to sanctions imposed in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, the volume of international reserves has decreased by $63.6 billion, media reports.
In mid-July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing to classify data on Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves. The law was adopted at the initiative of the government against the backdrop of sanctions risks.