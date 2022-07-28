News
Estonian government stops issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russian citizens
The Government of Estonia has approved the sanction that restricts the ability of Russian citizens to apply for a temporary residence permit or a visa to study in Estonia.

In addition, short-term employment of the citizens of Russia and Belarus can be arranged in Estonia only with a valid visa, issued by Estonia, reports Estonian news agency Postimees.

The amendment specifies that short-term employment of citizens of Russia and Belarus with a legal residence permit issued by another member state will no longer be registered, which means they will not be able to apply for a long-term visa for the purpose of short-term employment.

“With this amendment, we will eliminate scenarios where a short-term Schengen visa is applied for, for tourism purposes, for example, from another member state in order to bypass the current sanction," said Estonian Foreign Minister.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
