Estonian government stops issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russian citizens

The Government of Estonia has approved the sanction that restricts the ability of Russian citizens to apply for a temporary residence permit or a visa to study in Estonia.

In addition, short-term employment of the citizens of Russia and Belarus can be arranged in Estonia only with a valid visa, issued by Estonia, reports Estonian news agency Postimees.

The amendment specifies that short-term employment of citizens of Russia and Belarus with a legal residence permit issued by another member state will no longer be registered, which means they will not be able to apply for a long-term visa for the purpose of short-term employment.

“With this amendment, we will eliminate scenarios where a short-term Schengen visa is applied for, for tourism purposes, for example, from another member state in order to bypass the current sanction," said Estonian Foreign Minister.