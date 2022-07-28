Armenia CC turns to Venice Commission for opinion on resonant law

Armenian Constitutional Court decided to address to Venice Commission for advisory opinion on the constitutionality of the law "On the confiscation of property of illegal origin".

Besides, by the decision of the Constitutional Court Chairman Arman Dilanyan, the proceedings on the case on the basis of the deputies' application on determining the constitutionality of the same law were suspended until the advisory opinion is obtained.

International law specialist Ara Ghazaryan wrote on his Facebook page: "The Constitutional Court applied to the Venice Commission, requesting its opinion on problematic provisions, which have been repeatedly mentioned by various experts. They include the presumption of possession of property of illegal origin, the regulation of the burden of proof on the defendant, the lack of criteria of proof, the contradiction with human rights.

On the basis of which law did the CC request an advisory opinion of an international organization? Should not all initiated court cases be suspended?".