Armenia FM and Russia FM's Special Representative discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovayev, the website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.
Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of using the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in accordance with its international mandate․.