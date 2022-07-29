UN declares access to clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a universal human right.

The resolution, based on a similar text adopted last year by the Human Rights Council, calls on states, international organizations and businesses to step up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres hailed the historic decision and said the landmark event demonstrates that member states can come together in a collective fight against the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

He added that this decision would also help states accelerate the implementation of their commitments and commitments in the field of environmental protection and human rights.

The international community has given universal recognition to this right and brought us closer to making it a reality for everyone, he said.

Guterres noted that, however, the adoption of the resolution is only the beginning and called on countries to make this newly recognized right a reality for everyone, everywhere.