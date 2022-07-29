Poland intends to have right to block EU plan to cut gas consumption

A possible decision on forced reduction of gas consumption in the European Union should be taken unanimously, and not by a qualified majority, said Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Reuters reported.
European Union countries have previously approved an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption by 15% from August to March on a voluntary basis. Under the plan, cuts could become mandatory in the event of a supply emergency, subject to the agreement of most EU countries. Hungary was the only country that opposed this plan.
Poland has said it opposes binding cuts, while Morawiecki said he wants to be able to veto such a decision.
Poland's climate minister said in a separate interview that Poland had already achieved significant reductions in gas consumption and discussion of forced cuts was "unnecessary".