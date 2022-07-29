News
Friday
July 29
Newspaper: There is confusion at Armenia investigative agencies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, confusion has arisen at the investigative agencies.

After the changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, there was a discussion at the law enforcement system to raise the matter of subordination of criminal cases, and if any investigative agency—for example, the NSS [(National Security Service)], the Anti-Corruption Committee—has such criminal cases that are not subject to investigation by their structure, then send [them] according to subordination.

As a result, the investigative agencies have started to send criminal cases to one another, which has created work confusion in the system.

This situation has angered the lawyers the most, as the investigations of the cases have stopped, and according to them, until the new investigator gets acquainted with the case that has been investigated for already a year, the rights of their client will be violated.
