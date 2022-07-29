Armenian official: No student should be denied, due to tuition fees, opportunity to receive higher education

Germany is going to impose a tax on all gas consumers

Council for protection of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh territories holds meeting

The Telegraph: Global arms makers are preparing for a new cold war, inspired by struggle in Ukraine

Reconstruction of Armenia section of motorway bypassing ‘Lachin Corridor’ to start in August

Turkey FM says Azerbaijan colleague expressed satisfaction by Tbilisi meeting with Armenia counterpart

Greece PM: Erdogan should deal with Turkish economy rather than reviving neo-Ottoman fantasies

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council concludes hearing of case on subjecting judge to disciplinary accountability

US Senate appropriations bill proposes to allocate $2M in demining assistance to Artsakh

Erdogan's approval rating drops

Man, 68, dies in hospital 2 days after being hit by car in Armenia’s Armavir city

Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village

One of most endangered species in Caucasus is seen in Armenia forest

Opposition MP: Latest Azerbaijan activeness in Artsakh, Armenia direction has various reasons

Orban says he will sign new gas supply agreement with Russia by end of summer

Armenia government approves public-private sector partnership procedure

Azerbaijani man stabs his wife in front of his little son

Armenia Constitutional Court petitions to Venice Commission regarding law on illegal property confiscation

State Department approves possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Germany

Raisi: Enemy cannot even think of taking any move against Iran

Poland intends to have right to block EU plan to cut gas consumption

Newspaper: There is confusion at Armenia investigative agencies

Ex-FM to Turkey’s Erdogan: Armenia’s ‘expectations’ without preconditions

Newspaper: Newly created Armenia council’s members’ expenses to be covered by state budget

UN declares access to clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right

Nicaragua opposition leader sentenced to 10 years in prison

Estonian government stops issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russian citizens

Participant from Armenia to present motor rehabilitation device project at FallingWallsLab competition in Berlin

Spain's ruling coalition proposes a new tax on banks and energy companies

Russia's international reserves up by $1.7 billion over the week

Inflation in Germany falls slightly in July, but is still close to half-century high

Financial Times: Central Bank of China plans to allocate up to $148 billion to rescue the real estate sector

Cyprus, Greece to consult with other EU countries on Turkish oil drilling in Mediterranean

Armenia FM and Russia FM's Special Representative discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Rising cost of living undermines support for Polish ruling coalition a year before elections

Armenia CC turns to Venice Commission for opinion on resonant law

Portugal to speed up construction of solar power plants to reduce dependence on gas

Cyprus is waiting for new increase in electricity bills

Bloomberg: The strong dollar is wreaking havoc globally

Lightning kills 50 people in Indian state in a week

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani units shell villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka for twenty minutes

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits N-th military unit

US aircraft carrier and its strike group headed to the South Sea Sea as tensions escalate with China

Russia and China FMs discuss situation in Ukraine in Tashkent

Turkey FM announces Erdogan's visit to Tbilisi

PM: Armenia attaches importance to development of friendly relations with Peru

Georgian TV channel reports unmanageable situation on both sides of Georgian-Russian border

Doubts grow over Turkey's claim to have discovered huge deposit of rare earth elements

Dollar, euro still losing value in Armenia

Imposing embargo on Russian gas is impossible, Austria's chancellor says

Armenia justice minister: Authorities have nothing to do with opposition members’ release from arrest

Japanese military to take part in military exercises Garuda Shield for the first time

Armenia government approves Person’s Functionality Assessment Procedure draft

Azerbaijan armed forces open fire at Armenia combat positions

Opposition deputies of Armenian parliament meet with colleagues from Artsakh

Berlin is struggling to fulfill the promise to send Ukraine old tanks

Seoul calls for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang

Armenia Investigative Committee has new division

Armenia justice minister: There were no major complaints on Armen Grigoryan's health to review his preventive measure

US Air Force sends F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army violated ceasefire on Wednesday, Thursday

US needs to modernize its nuclear systems to counter possible external threats

Iran to begin construction of research reactor in Isfahan in coming weeks

Quake hits Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone, also felt in Armenia

5 hospitals to be built, reconstructed in Armenia

Armenia political party leader’s father, 86, goes missing

Armenia to establish 5 to 8 state-funded universities

Displaced Artsakh residents stage protest outside Armenia government building

Montenegrin authorities freeze property of 2 Russian citizens

Iran ambassador to Armenia to have new residence in Yerevan

Hungary doesn't intend to share gas

Azerbaijan fires shots at 2 Artsakh villages

New York Times columnist: Joe Biden is a 'failing president'

Trump plans to sue CNN

Armenia to get $120M grant from US to strengthen democracy, economic stability

Bianet: Kars residents want to open Armenian-Turkish border checkpoints

Armenia ambassador to Greece, Panteion university rector discuss cooperation in field of education

Meta reports 1st quarterly revenue decline

Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party

Kim Jong-un: Pyongyang fully prepared for any military confrontation with US

Pentagon official doesn't rule out major incident in South China Sea amid China's behavior

US boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5

75% of Democrats don't want Biden to run for a second term

Newspaper: Armenia judicial system is split into two parts

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's words in 2014 come true

Blinken plans to talk to Lavrov

Fed raises base discount rate by 0.75 percentage points

McDonald's raises price of UK cheeseburger for 1st time in 14 years

Toyota and Suzuki to partially close production in Pakistan

Cuts in Russian gas supplies to Europe spark panic on both sides of Atlantic

U.S. believes resumption of nuclear deal with Iran in near future is 'highly unlikely'

Poland buys almost 1,000 tanks, over 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea

Tragic incident in Yerevan: 13-year-old boy electrocuted by coffee machine dies

German government approves delivery of 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine

Financial Times: Germany is rethinking its plan to phase out nuclear power due to the risk of a winter crisis

Iran: Spies recruited by Israel were planning to blow up country's defense industry center

Latvia wants to buy HIMARS missile systems

Avetik Chalabyan is released

Czech government backs plan to protect Slovak airspace