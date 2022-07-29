Newspaper: Newly created Armenia council’s members’ expenses to be covered by state budget

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Back on April 27 of this year, by the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Economic Policy Council was established. The chairman of the council is Nikol Pashinyan.
And, now, Zhoghovurd daily learned that the members of the council will visit Armenia in order to participate in the session of the Economic Policy Council, and, naturally, expenses will be made (…) at the expense of the state budget in connection with their visit.
First of all, let's note that among the members of the council there are also professors from Spain, the US, Israel and other countries, and the expenses of their stay in Armenia will be covered by the state budget.
And what will the newly created council do? Zhoghovurd daily reads in the order of the council's activities: "The purpose of the council is to develop relevant proposals, projects regarding the socioeconomic situation of the Republic of Armenia, and to present them to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia."
(...). In fact, the authorities have found another way to waste state budget funds.
Former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan also used to spend huge sums on consultations. For example, people from Africa used to come to give advice to Armenian agriculturalists on how to grow Armenian apricots. Nikol Pashinyan also seems to be following that path.