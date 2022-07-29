Twitter reports record rise in government demands for journalist and media accounts

Twitter reported a record increase in government demands on journalist and media accounts from July to December last year. According to the company, the number of such requests increased by 103%.
A total of 47,572 claims were received across 198,931 accounts. About a quarter of these demands, 11,460, were made by governments, 20 percent of which came from the US government.
According to the report, the highest percentage of requests for information from governments come from the US government.
Twitter said it objected to 29 U.S. requests for account information that would help the government identify anonymous users.
However, he granted 69 percent of the total requests for information in the US.
The company said it narrowed down or withheld disclosures in response to 60 percent of government requests worldwide.