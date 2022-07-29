Erdogan's approval rating drops

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's approval rating plummeted in July to just 41.5 as Turks said they approved of the leader's performance as president, according to MetroPoll's monthly Turkish Pulse poll. This indicator decreased by 2.7 percentage points compared to June.

The poll comes at a time when Turkey is grappling with the effects of runaway inflation, which has accelerated to 78.6 percent, a 24-year high and the fastest pace in major emerging markets and the developed world.

As part of his unorthodox economic policy, President Erdogan refused to raise interest rates in a timely manner to bring down inflation and ordered the central bank to cut borrowing costs late last year, causing the lira to plummet. This caused a significant decrease in the purchasing power of the average citizen.

More than 7 percent of voters who support Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and 31 percent of those who support its coalition partner, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said they disapprove of Erdogan's actions, according to a MetroPoll poll.

Soaring consumer prices have hit Turkey's 84 million people hard, and there is little hope of improvement in the near future as citizens grapple with high energy and food prices and a sharply depreciated lira that has lost 44 percent of its value in 2021 and about 24 percent percent this year.

Erdogan's disapproval rating fell from 53.6% in April to 47.3% in May as Turkey opposed Sweden and Finland joining NATO.