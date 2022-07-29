Opposition MP: Latest Azerbaijan activeness in Artsakh, Armenia direction has various reasons

The Azerbaijani activeness observed in the direction of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia in recent days, which is expressed by violations of the ceasefire, has various reasons. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook Friday morning. He added as follows:

"1. In the post-war period, the parties are forming new boundaries, and this implies a race to be placed in favorable positions in places. (…).

2. Azerbaijan uses its positional advantages, and constantly reminds the RA authorities that if the promised and oral/written agreements are not fulfilled, the use of force will come to the fore again on various scales.

3. Due to the so-called seasonal nature of engineering works, the activeness on the frontline has increased, which inevitably leads to aggravation of a various nature.

4. Azerbaijan views any movement (…) of our armed forces as an attempt at revenge, and shows that it is ready to stop [it] at any cost.

5. Azerbaijan constantly reminds that the war is not over, its ambitions are far from being met, and the pressures will continue, and the demands being posited against the RA authorities will expand regardless of the concessionary policy of the RA authorities."