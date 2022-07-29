Armenia government approves public-private sector partnership procedure

The public-private sector partnership procedure was approved Thursday by a government's decision. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.
As a result, the implementation of effective public-private sector partnership programs will be promoted: equivalent to international best practices, the legislative and institutional foundations necessary for the development and implementation of public-private sector partnership programs will be completed; the development of institutional capacities for the effective use of public-private sector partnership will be ensured; and the possibilities of engaging the private sector in infrastructure projects being implemented in the format of public-private sector partnership will be expanded.