Armenia government approves public-private sector partnership procedure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The public-private sector partnership procedure was approved Thursday by a government's decision. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

As a result, the implementation of effective public-private sector partnership programs will be promoted: equivalent to international best practices, the legislative and institutional foundations necessary for the development and implementation of public-private sector partnership programs will be completed; the development of institutional capacities for the effective use of public-private sector partnership will be ensured; and the possibilities of engaging the private sector in infrastructure projects being implemented in the format of public-private sector partnership will be expanded. 
