Armenia Supreme Judicial Council concludes hearing of case on subjecting judge to disciplinary accountability

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia on Thursday continued the hearing of the petition on subjecting Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal to disciplinary action, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SJC.
According to the grounds of the aforesaid petition submitted by the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission of the General Assembly of Judges, the aforesaid judge had violated the norms of Criminal Procedure and the Judicial Code of Armenia, as a result of which he deviated—without reason—from the precedential law formed by the Court of Cassation, which in turn led to the groundless incarceration of a person.
After hearing the parties, the SJC declared the completion of the hearing of this case, and went into deliberations to make a decision, which will be announced on August 4.