US man executed despite objections by victim's family

A man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend was executed in the southern US state of Alabama on Thursday, despite objections from the victim's family, AFP reported
Joe Nathan James, 49, was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1994 murder of 26-year-old Faith Hall.
James's time of death was 9:27pm (0127 GMT Friday) according to the Alabama Attorney General's office. He was scheduled to be executed via lethal injection.
James had petitioned the US Supreme Court to stay his execution "pursuant to the wishes of the surviving members of the family of the victim."
His lawyer said in an appeal to the Court: "The victims and their families are paramount in our justice system, and deserve to be heard on the matter of the ultimate punishment of offenders."
Hall's daughters, who were six and three years old when their mother was murdered, had said they wanted James's life to be spared.
James was convicted of fatally shooting Hall after she broke off their short relationship.