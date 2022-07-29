News
Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village
Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A 22-year-old resident of Nor Kharberd village on Thursday called the police and reported that his brother had stabbed him, the Police of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A police squad was dispatched to the scene.

The 22-year-old informed that his 19-year-old brother had stabbed him in the chest during an argument at home at around 9:30am.

The 19-year-old was later found on a street of Nor Kharberd, detained on suspicion of causing bodily harm, and handed over to the investigative body.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

Criminal proceedings have been launched.
