Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village

A 22-year-old resident of Nor Kharberd village on Thursday called the police and reported that his brother had stabbed him, the Police of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A police squad was dispatched to the scene.
The 22-year-old informed that his 19-year-old brother had stabbed him in the chest during an argument at home at around 9:30am.
The 19-year-old was later found on a street of Nor Kharberd, detained on suspicion of causing bodily harm, and handed over to the investigative body.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
Criminal proceedings have been launched.