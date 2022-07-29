Orban says he will sign new gas supply agreement with Russia by end of summer

Hungary expects an agreement on Russian natural gas supplies to be signed this summer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on public radio on Friday, Reuters reported.
The two countries have already begun negotiations on Hungary's purchase of 700 cubic meters of Russian gas, in addition to the volume provided for in long-term contracts signed between Moscow and Budapest.
Hungary is 85% dependent on Russian gas and strongly opposes sanctions on Russian gas imports.
Under a 15-year agreement with Gazprom, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through pipelines crossing Bulgaria and Serbia, and another 1 billion cubic meters through a gas pipeline in Austria.