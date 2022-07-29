Council for protection of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh territories holds meeting

Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the State Council for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of the Occupied Territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Beglaryan lauded the fact-finding work carried out in a short period of time after the setting up of this council, and discussed with the latter’s members the course and scope of the upcoming work.
With another item on the agenda, the list of collections of museums and exhibition halls remaining in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh was approved.