Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle
Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call for the preservation of the principle of the non-use of nuclear weapons at a UN conference to review a nuclear non-proliferation treaty next week.

In an interview with Kyodo before attending the New York conference for the first time as Japan's leader, Kishida said he wanted to unveil a roadmap to a world free of nuclear weapons.

Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima, which was hit by the 1945 American atomic bombing, is a vocal advocate for nuclear disarmament.
