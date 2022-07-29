Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call for the preservation of the principle of the non-use of nuclear weapons at a UN conference to review a nuclear non-proliferation treaty next week.
In an interview with Kyodo before attending the New York conference for the first time as Japan's leader, Kishida said he wanted to unveil a roadmap to a world free of nuclear weapons.
Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima, which was hit by the 1945 American atomic bombing, is a vocal advocate for nuclear disarmament.