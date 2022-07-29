Armeniai authorities promised to help April 2016, 44-day wars’ participants with employment

Armenian authorities had promised to help the participants of the April 2016 four-day war and the 2020 44-day wars with employment. Jora Sargsyan, Head of the Labor and Employment Department of the Ministry Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, told about this to a press conference Friday.
According to him, the goal of the respective program is job placement, and the state will take action to carry out this task.
"We plan to provide assistance in several directions. Help will be provided both to the participants of the military actions and to the employers," said Sargsyan.
The main requirement for the employer is the availability of a vacant position. The employer must apply to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs with a request to provide candidates for the vacant position. In turn, the state will nominate a person who previously participated in military actions. Also, the government will provide financial support in this regard.