Notre Dame Cathedral to open to faithful and public in 2024

Notre Dame Cathedral will open to the faithful and the public in 2024, said the Minister of Culture of Rome, Abdul Malak.
The clean-up phase of the restoration project has been completed, she said, allowing restoration work to begin at the end of the summer.
Notre Dame was closed for restoration after a fire in 2019 destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire.
Shortly after the fire in April 2019, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the 12th-century cathedral would be rebuilt and later promised to open it to parishioners by 2024, the year France hosts the Olympic Games.