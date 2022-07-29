News
Notre Dame Cathedral to open to faithful and public in 2024
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Notre Dame Cathedral will open to the faithful and the public in 2024, said the Minister of Culture of Rome, Abdul Malak.

The clean-up phase of the restoration project has been completed, she said, allowing restoration work to begin at the end of the summer.

Notre Dame was closed for restoration after a fire in 2019 destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire.

Shortly after the fire in April 2019, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the 12th-century cathedral would be rebuilt and later promised to open it to parishioners by 2024, the year France hosts the Olympic Games.
