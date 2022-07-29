Armenian official: No student should be denied, due to tuition fees, opportunity to receive higher education

It is very important for the government of Armenia that no student who demonstrates high progress and proper behavior is deprived of the opportunity to receive professional and higher education because of tuition fees. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan wrote this on Facebook, noting that this is one of the cornerstone approaches of the State Program for Development of Education until 2030, approved at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government—but which still needs to be debated on and adopted by the National Assembly.
"On the other hand, pursuing balanced territorial development, we aim to make educational services affordable to every citizen of Armenia—in his own place of residence.
"Also, I underscore that in the context of international trends in education transformation, the Program sets a task that Armenia will have an internationally competitive education system in 2030," Matevosyan added, in particular.