Pakistan envoy to Lebanon invites Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia to his country
Pakistan envoy to Lebanon invites Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia to his country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

On Thursday, Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church received Pakistan's ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athar, accompanied by the Pakistani embassy's political officials, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Aram I conveyed necessary information to the newly appointed ambassador about the problems and concerns related to the internal affairs of Lebanon, the nationwide mission of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, as well as the rights of the Armenian people of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Responding to the ambassador's wish, Aram I reflected also on interreligious—especially Christian-Islamic—dialogue and cooperation.

The ambassador of Pakistan, for his part, emphasized the importance of giving a new impetus to the Christian-Islamic dialogue—and based on the principles of mutual respect and trust. He noted that his country is doing special work in this regard, and expressed a wish that the Catholicos of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia visit Pakistan on a suitable occasion and hold meetings and deliver lectures there.
