German FM says NATO countries should resolve conflicts through dialogue
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

It is important that NATO members resolve their conflicts through dialogue, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Athens, referring to the differences between Turkey and Greece.

Greece and Cyprus accused Ankara of fueling tensions as Ankara prepared to send a drilling ship to the Mediterranean next month in search of natural gas, Reuters reported.

The fight within the alliance is exactly what the Russian president wants, Baerbock said, adding that she would repeat her message during her visit to Turkey later on Friday.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that Greece has always been ready for dialogue with Turkey, but for dialogue within the framework of international law.

Dendias said he had raised the issue of Germany's sale of U-214-class submarines to Turkey, a move that could tip the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean in favor of Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
