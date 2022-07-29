Riyadh and Paris agree to intensify cooperation in the field of renewable energy

Saudi Arabia and France have agreed to intensify cooperation on renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and clean hydrogen, in line with the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Following the meeting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the leaders discussed the importance of stabilizing the global energy market and maintaining a stable supply of wheat and grain around the world.

The sides also noted the need to constantly assess the common threats facing both Saudi Arabia and France and maintain security and stability in the Middle East.

The two agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of defense while combating terrorism, crime and its financing through the exchange of experience and conducting exercises.

Another topic of discussion was security and stability in Lebanon. Mohammed bin Salman and Macron agreed on the importance of undertaking comprehensive political and economic reforms to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and expressed satisfaction with the work carried out by the Saudi-French humanitarian aid fund in the Middle East country.

Part of the negotiations was the security of the Syrian people and the preservation of the territory. The leaders also discussed international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and called on it to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The leaders also reviewed the historical and strategic relationship between the two countries and discussed ways to further develop them. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues.