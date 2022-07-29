News
Young man in Yerevan commits suicide by throwing himself from Kiev Bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A young man in Yerevan committed suicide by throwing himself from the Kiev Bridge.

According to Shamshyan.com, the corresponding signal was received by the police around 6:00 p.m. Employees of the Mashtots police department, as well as an investigation team of the Investigative Committee of Yerevan arrived at the scene of the accident. It turned out that the deceased was 23-year-old Artem V. The police and investigators found his body under a bridge. The circumstances of the incident are clarified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
