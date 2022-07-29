On Artsakh's Independence Day, Resistance movement to hold pan-Armenian rally

On the occasion of Artsakh's Independence Day on September 2, the Resistance Movement will hold an all-Armenian rally in France Square. This was announced by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenia faction, during the rally of the movement in France Square.
"There will also be rallies and events on the same day in Artsakh. This does not mean that we will not have rallies and emergency actions in case of need. We will be in constant contact, keeping a close eye on all geopolitical developments. We won't miss a single event," Saghatelyan said.
According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, regional visits by members of the movement will continue throughout August.
"In mid-August we will organize an all-Armenian Resistance forum, where we will invite well-known figures and intellectuals from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora," Saghatelyan said.