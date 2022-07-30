Newspaper: Armenia ex-MP's father being sought for 3rd day

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: As of 23:00 yesterday, the law enforcement system had not yet found the father of NA ex-MP Khachatur Kokobelyan [Chairman of "Free Democrats" Party].
Today is already the third day that the law enforcement officers are looking for him.
ArmLur.am had written that the Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings under the RA Criminal Code Article 155—with features of unlawfully depriving another person of life; that is to say, with features of murder—in the case of the disappearance of the father of NA former MP Khachatur Kokobelyan.
Various theories are put forward in the law enforcement system, and for now we do not publicize them in order not to harm the [ongoing] investigation.
Let us remind that 83-year-old Grisha Kokobelyan, a resident of Achajur village, left the house and did not return.