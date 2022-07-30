News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 30
USD
407.71
EUR
417.45
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.71
EUR
417.45
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia ex-MP's father being sought for 3rd day
Newspaper: Armenia ex-MP's father being sought for 3rd day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: As of 23:00 yesterday, the law enforcement system had not yet found the father of NA ex-MP Khachatur Kokobelyan [Chairman of "Free Democrats" Party].

Today is already the third day that the law enforcement officers are looking for him.

ArmLur.am had written that the Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings under the RA Criminal Code Article 155—with features of unlawfully depriving another person of life; that is to say, with features of murder—in the case of the disappearance of the father of NA former MP Khachatur Kokobelyan.

Various theories are put forward in the law enforcement system, and for now we do not publicize them in order not to harm the [ongoing] investigation.

Let us remind that 83-year-old Grisha Kokobelyan, a resident of Achajur village, left the house and did not return.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic incident in Yerevan: 13-year-old boy electrocuted by coffee machine dies
13-year-old boy was taken from the garage of a building on Bashinjaghyan Street to
 Forest fire rages on island of Lesbos, residents evacuated
Thick billowing smoke could be seen in the area...
 Four Azerbaijani border guards turn out to be drug couriers
The total weight of drugs found was 95 kg 700 grams...
 Floods in southwestern Iran: at least 20 people killed
The governor said six people were still missing ...
 Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favelas kills 18
Videos circulating on social media show fierce gunfire...
 UK counts heat damage: at least 13 people killed while swimming
At least 41 properties were destroyed in London...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos