Newspaper: $245 fine to be imposed in Armenia for wearing military uniform by non-servicemen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Ministry of Defense proposes to establish administrative liability if a military uniform is worn by persons who are not in military service.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that an addendum will be made to the Administrative Offenses Code, according to which a fine in the amount of 100 thousand [approx. US$245] drams will be imposed if a military uniform prescribed for servicemen is worn by a person who is not in military service and does not have the right to wear a military uniform. By the way, if the same act is committed again or every subsequent time after applying an administrative penalty within one year, it causes the imposing of a fine in the amount of 200 thousand drams [approx. US$490].

So, the law may be passed, but who or who others should oversee it?
Հայերեն
