Gallup: Biden approval rating below 40% for first time, at its lowest level

US President Biden’s approval rating sank to a new low since Gallup conducted its first survey of the president’s approval rating in January 2021, according to a new poll it released on Friday, The Hill reported.

The Gallup poll found that 38 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job as president, down from 41 percent last month. In comparison, the president started out his term at 57 percent approval in January 2021.

Broken down by party, 78 percent of Democrats, 31 percent of independents and 5 percent of Republicans surveyed gave the president a thumbs up. The polling shows a 7 percent decline in approval among Democrats since they were last polled in June and a 5 percent decrease among independents.

Gallup also compared Biden’s average approval rating in the sixth quarter to that of elected presidents going back to former President Eisenhower, noting that Biden had the lowest average approval rating of them all at this point in the presidency at 40 percent.

Former Presidents Trump and Carter had the next lowest average approval rating in the sixth quarter at 42 percent, while former President George W. Bush had the highest average at that point at 75 percent.

The poll is more bad news for the president, who has continued to be mired in low approval ratings, one of several political headwinds facing Democrats ahead of the November midterms.

The Gallup poll was conducted between July 5 and July 26 with 1,013 adults surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.